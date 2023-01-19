Short Interest in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Grows By 208.6%

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, an increase of 208.6% from the December 15th total of 952,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNCE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Jounce Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James cut Jounce Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jounce Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.20.

Jounce Therapeutics Stock Performance

Jounce Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 667,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,586. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average is $2.36. Jounce Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $8.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JNCE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.04. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jounce Therapeutics will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 102.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Bender Robert & Associates purchased a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

