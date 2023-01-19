Short Interest in Longfor Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LGFRY) Decreases By 35.0%

Longfor Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LGFRYGet Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 35.0% from the December 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

LGFRY stock traded up 1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching 31.86. The company had a trading volume of 6,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,425. The business has a 50 day moving average of 30.62. Longfor Group has a 12 month low of 12.65 and a 12 month high of 61.90.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.4308 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 11%.

Longfor Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in property development, investment, and management businesses in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Property Development; Property Investment; and Property Management and Related Services and Others segments.

