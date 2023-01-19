Short Interest in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Decreases By 83.5%

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a drop of 83.5% from the December 15th total of 85,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS Charter Income Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in MFS Charter Income Trust by 84.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 39,317 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 13.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 18.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 142,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 21,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 300,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 9,664 shares in the last quarter.

Get MFS Charter Income Trust alerts:

MFS Charter Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE MCR traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,578. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.44. MFS Charter Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $8.28.

MFS Charter Income Trust Increases Dividend

About MFS Charter Income Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. This is an increase from MFS Charter Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%.

(Get Rating)

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.