Short Interest in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Grows By 541.8%

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, a growth of 541.8% from the December 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JRI. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 53,800 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 16,818 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 29,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the 1st quarter worth $295,000.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:JRI opened at $12.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.40. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $16.00.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Announces Dividend
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.
