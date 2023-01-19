Short Interest in Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) Declines By 21.9%

Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 76,500 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the December 15th total of 97,900 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Palisade Bio

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PALI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palisade Bio by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 271,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 28,014 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palisade Bio by 1,396.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 477,840 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Palisade Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palisade Bio by 179.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 670,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 430,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Palisade Bio alerts:

Palisade Bio Trading Down 5.8 %

NASDAQ:PALI traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.43. The stock had a trading volume of 5,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,682. Palisade Bio has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $81.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.12. The company has a market cap of $1.06 million, a PE ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.54.

Palisade Bio Company Profile

Palisade Bio ( NASDAQ:PALI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($4.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Palisade Bio will post -25.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Palisade Bio, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapies that help patients with acute and chronic gastrointestinal complications stemming from post-operative digestive enzyme damage. It offers LB1148, an oral formulation of a broad-spectrum serine protease inhibitor designed to neutralize the activity of potent digestive proteases released from the gut during surgery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palisade Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palisade Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.