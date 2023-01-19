Short Interest in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Expands By 442.1%

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 442.1% from the December 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 65,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of HNW stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.61. 1,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,398. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $15.04.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.18%.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

