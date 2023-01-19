Short Interest in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Drops By 24.2%

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,010,000 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the December 15th total of 9,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 984,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on PLBY. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of PLBY Group to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III sold 85,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $327,813.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,952,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,446.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III sold 124,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $490,621.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,711,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,760,681.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III sold 85,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $327,813.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,952,858 shares in the company, valued at $7,479,446.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 405,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,481,186 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PLBY Group

PLBY Group Stock Up 4.5 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLBY. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in PLBY Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in PLBY Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PLBY Group by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,703,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,294,000 after acquiring an additional 57,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLBY traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,751,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,030. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.38. The stock has a market cap of $162.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.35. PLBY Group has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $19.33.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $63.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.55 million. PLBY Group had a negative net margin of 110.70% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that PLBY Group will post -5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

PLBY Group Company Profile

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

Further Reading

