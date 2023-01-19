Short Interest in Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Increases By 3,200.0%

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 3,200.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Samsonite International Stock Performance

SMSEY stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.26. 4,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,561. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.33. Samsonite International has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $14.46.

Get Samsonite International alerts:

Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $790.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.00 million. Samsonite International had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 10.15%. On average, equities analysts expect that Samsonite International will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Samsonite International Company Profile

Separately, HSBC raised their price objective on Samsonite International from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

(Get Rating)

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags in North America, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. It offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Samsonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.