Short Interest in Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) Decreases By 65.4%

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,200 shares, a decline of 65.4% from the December 15th total of 246,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days.

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

SHPMF stock remained flat at $1.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Shanghai Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.52.

About Shanghai Pharmaceuticals

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, distributes, and retails pharmaceutical and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Production, Distribution, Retail, and Others. The company offers chemicals and biochemicals, Chinese medicines, healthcare products, and medical devices in various therapeutic areas, including oncology, cerebrocardiovascular, CNS, general infection, immunology, digestive and metabolism, and respiratory.

