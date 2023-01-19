Short Interest in Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Declines By 69.2%

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 69.2% from the December 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Sodexo Price Performance

Sodexo stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.14. Sodexo has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $20.21.

Sodexo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4017 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Sodexo

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SDXAY shares. HSBC cut shares of Sodexo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Sodexo from €94.00 ($102.17) to €105.00 ($114.13) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sodexo from €90.00 ($97.83) to €97.00 ($105.43) in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sodexo from €90.00 ($97.83) to €101.00 ($109.78) in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sodexo from €90.00 ($97.83) to €100.00 ($108.70) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sodexo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.50.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, which includes corporate Services, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities.

