Short Interest in Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Declines By 69.2%

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 69.2% from the December 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Sodexo Price Performance
Sodexo stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.14. Sodexo has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $20.21.
Sodexo Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4017 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.07%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Sodexo
Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, which includes corporate Services, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sodexo (SDXAY)
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
- Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
- Does a Price Cut for Tesla Vehicles Mean the Same for TSLA Stock?
- Microsoft Layoffs Signal Layoffs for Other Tech Companies?
- More Than One Reason To Buy Fastenal, Quickly
Receive News & Ratings for Sodexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.