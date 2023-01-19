Short Interest in Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF) Decreases By 23.7%

Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,147,200 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the December 15th total of 1,503,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,736.0 days.

Storebrand ASA Stock Performance

Shares of SREDF stock remained flat at $7.54 during trading hours on Thursday. Storebrand ASA has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $9.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.66.

Storebrand ASA Company Profile

Storebrand ASA engages in the provision of long-term savings and insurance to the Nordic market. It operates through the following segments: Savings, Insurance, Guaranteed Pensions, and Other. The Savings segment deals with products that include long-term saving for retirement with no long-term interest rate guarantees.

