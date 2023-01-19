Short Interest in Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF) Decreases By 23.7%

Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,147,200 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the December 15th total of 1,503,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,736.0 days.
Storebrand ASA Stock Performance
Shares of SREDF stock remained flat at $7.54 during trading hours on Thursday. Storebrand ASA has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $9.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.66.
Storebrand ASA Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Storebrand ASA (SREDF)
- Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
- Does a Price Cut for Tesla Vehicles Mean the Same for TSLA Stock?
- Microsoft Layoffs Signal Layoffs for Other Tech Companies?
- More Than One Reason To Buy Fastenal, Quickly
- 3 Attractive Defensive Stocks With 3% Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Storebrand ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Storebrand ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.