Short Interest in Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SENR) Decreases By 72.5%

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SENR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decrease of 72.5% from the December 15th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SENR remained flat at $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,588. Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.11.

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:SENR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.14 million during the quarter.

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources Company Profile

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc provides clean-technologies, waste management, and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions and Solid Waste. The company designs and sells H2SPlus and OdorFilter dry scrubber system solutions for management of hydrogen sulfide in biogas, landfill gas, and petroleum processing operations; develops and designs proprietary technologies and systems for conditioning biogas for use as renewable natural gas; and develops waste destruction technology using pyrolytic heating process combined with non-thermal plasma assisted oxidation.

