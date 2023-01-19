Short Interest in Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Decreases By 32.1%

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,000 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the December 15th total of 97,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 225,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on SAUHY shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Straumann from CHF 165 to CHF 140 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Straumann from CHF 153 to CHF 147 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup started coverage on Straumann in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf downgraded Straumann from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 125 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Straumann in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.20.

Shares of SAUHY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.37. 41,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,043. Straumann has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $17.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.28.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

