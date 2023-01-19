Short Interest in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Declines By 23.7%

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the December 15th total of 1,690,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 527,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Timken from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Timken from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Timken from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Timken to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 1,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $134,202.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,432.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total transaction of $1,039,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,140 shares in the company, valued at $7,146,570.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 1,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $134,202.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,244 shares of company stock worth $4,853,869. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Timken Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Timken by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 13,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Timken by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Timken by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Timken by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Timken by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TKR traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.01. 357,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,029. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Timken has a twelve month low of $50.85 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.72.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.44%. Analysts predict that Timken will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Timken Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Timken’s payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

See Also

