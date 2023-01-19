Short Interest in Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) Increases By 221.2%

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 132,000 shares, an increase of 221.2% from the December 15th total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 584,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Versus Systems

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Versus Systems stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS – Get Rating) by 105.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,797,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 920,683 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 14.66% of Versus Systems worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Versus Systems Price Performance

VS traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.64. 906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,157. Versus Systems has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $37.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $70,806.90, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.16.

Versus Systems Company Profile

Versus Systems ( NASDAQ:VS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.95) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.56 million. Versus Systems had a negative net margin of 843.35% and a negative return on equity of 70.42%. Equities analysts forecast that Versus Systems will post -6.99 EPS for the current year.

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates eXtreme Engagement Online, a platform that allows live event producers, professional sports franchises, video game publishers and developers, live event producers, and professional sports franchises, as well as other interactive media content creators, to offer in-game prizing and rewards based on the completion of in-content challenges alongside other user engagement tools.

