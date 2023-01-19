Short Interest in Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF) Decreases By 36.4%

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the December 15th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of CBBYF stock remained flat at $2.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.40. Virgin Money UK has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $2.40.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

