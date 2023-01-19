Short Interest in Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF) Decreases By 36.4%

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the December 15th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Virgin Money UK Price Performance
Shares of CBBYF stock remained flat at $2.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.40. Virgin Money UK has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $2.40.
About Virgin Money UK
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Virgin Money UK (CBBYF)
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
- Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
- Does a Price Cut for Tesla Vehicles Mean the Same for TSLA Stock?
- Microsoft Layoffs Signal Layoffs for Other Tech Companies?
- More Than One Reason To Buy Fastenal, Quickly
Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.