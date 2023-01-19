Siacoin Trading Up 9.7% Over Last 7 Days (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 19th. In the last week, Siacoin has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $151.20 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,118.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.31 or 0.00399201 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00016557 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.76 or 0.00789646 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00098515 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.74 or 0.00576471 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004749 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00204120 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,078,002,991 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is an actively developed decentralized storage platform. Users all over the world contribute disk storage from their computers to form a decentralized network.Anybody with siacoins can rent storage from hosts on Sia. This is accomplish via “smart” storage contracts stored on the Sia blockchain. The smart contract provides a payment to the host only after the host has kept the file for a given amount of time. If the host loses the file, the host does not get paid.The distrubuted nature of the Sia network enables many optimizations in latency, throughput, reliability, and security. The decentralized nature of the Sia network enables anyone with storage to get paid, lowering the barrier to entry and reducing the overall price of cloud storage.The Sia cryptocurrency is live! You can rent storage using siacoins and hosts providing storage to the network receive compensation in the form of siacoins. The storage platform itself is still in beta, and only uploads that are 500mb or less in size are supported by the wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

