Siacoin Trading Up 9.7% Over Last 7 Days (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 19th. In the last week, Siacoin has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $151.20 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,118.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000387 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.31 or 0.00399201 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00016557 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.76 or 0.00789646 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00098515 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.74 or 0.00576471 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001186 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004749 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00204120 BTC.
Siacoin Profile
Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,078,002,991 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Siacoin Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars.
