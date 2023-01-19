Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 32.9% from the December 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 343,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SIEGY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €160.00 ($173.91) to €145.00 ($157.61) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($97.83) to €94.00 ($102.17) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Societe Generale cut shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.50.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

SIEGY stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.62. The stock had a trading volume of 155,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,896. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $131.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.16. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $46.37 and a 52-week high of $83.99.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:SIEGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.20 billion. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 5.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

