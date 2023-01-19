Siemens Energy (LON:0SEA) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of Siemens Energy AG (LON:0SEA – Get Rating) rose 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 19.42 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 19.42 ($0.24). Approximately 265,876 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 759,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.35 ($0.24).

Siemens Energy Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 15.47.

About Siemens Energy

(Get Rating)

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, AC transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, high voltage direct current transmission systems, high voltage substations, digital solutions and components, and other products.

Featured Articles

