Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Sigma Lithium from C$45.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Sigma Lithium Stock Performance

NASDAQ SGML traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.63. 31,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,235. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.73 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.65. Sigma Lithium has a one year low of $8.39 and a one year high of $39.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sigma Lithium ( NASDAQ:SGML Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). Research analysts predict that Sigma Lithium will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $596,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Sigma Lithium by 5.6% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 337,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 17,858 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,903,000. Maven Securities LTD grew its position in Sigma Lithium by 5.0% during the third quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 315,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,565,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Sigma Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. 6.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sigma Lithium Company Profile

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

