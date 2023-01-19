Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target Cut to $124.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $132.00 to $124.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Signature Bank from $250.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Signature Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Signature Bank to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Signature Bank from $216.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Signature Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.29.

Signature Bank stock opened at $118.36 on Wednesday. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $106.81 and a fifty-two week high of $367.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.46.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.15. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 41.55%. The business had revenue of $717.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 21.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Signature Bank by 236.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the second quarter worth $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 54.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Tobam raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 358.8% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

