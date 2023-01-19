Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 98.7% from the December 15th total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 268,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sika Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SXYAY opened at $28.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.58. Sika has a 12-month low of $19.38 and a 12-month high of $36.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sika from CHF 295 to CHF 285 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Sika from CHF 310 to CHF 300 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Sika from CHF 214 to CHF 206 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Sika from CHF 330 to CHF 305 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Sika from CHF 384 to CHF 367 in a report on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.50.

Sika Company Profile

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and automotive industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as renders and decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as flat roofing systems.

Further Reading

