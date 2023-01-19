Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAF) Short Interest Update

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 900,500 shares, a growth of 54.1% from the December 15th total of 584,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 57.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Sino Land from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th.

Get Sino Land alerts:

Sino Land Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SNLAF remained flat at $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday. Sino Land has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $1.56.

About Sino Land

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office, industrial, and residential buildings, as well as shopping malls, car parks, and hotels.

Further Reading

