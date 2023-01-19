Skye Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKYE) Short Interest Down 67.5% in December

Skye Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKYE – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a decline of 67.5% from the December 15th total of 136,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,776,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Skye Bioscience Stock Up 5.9 %

SKYE stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,707,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,021. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02. Skye Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.50.

Skye Bioscience (OTCMKTS:SKYE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Skye Bioscience

Skye Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes cannabinoid-based molecules for the treatment of infectious diseases. The company's lead product candidate is SBI-100, which is in Phase I trials for the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension. It is also developing SBI-200 that is in preclinical trials to treat and manage various eye diseases, including uveitis, dry eye syndrome, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.

