Slam (NASDAQ:SLAM) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.60

Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.60 and last traded at $10.15, with a volume of 2140980 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.11.

Slam Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.95.

Institutional Trading of Slam

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Slam in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,001,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Slam by 1,586.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 633,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 595,464 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Slam by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,735,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,194,000 after purchasing an additional 120,251 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Slam by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,032,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Slam by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

About Slam

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

