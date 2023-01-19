Slam (NASDAQ:SLAM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.60

Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.60 and last traded at $10.15, with a volume of 2140980 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.11.

Slam Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Slam by 295.8% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Slam by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slam in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slam in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Slam by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Slam Company Profile

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

