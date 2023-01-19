SlateStone Wealth LLC Acquires 127 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 16.4% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 21,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 150.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 27,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 40.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE APD traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $300.48. 4,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,970. The company has a market cap of $66.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $328.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $308.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APD. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.79.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Articles

