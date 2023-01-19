SlateStone Wealth LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,532,000 after buying an additional 21,671 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.3 %

ADP traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $233.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,076. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.26 and a twelve month high of $274.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $250.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,072,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,557 shares of company stock valued at $25,351,834. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.45.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

