SlateStone Wealth LLC Has $849,000 Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,336 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.77, for a total value of $485,996.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,222,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,549,210,629.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.77, for a total transaction of $485,996.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,222,395 shares in the company, valued at $37,549,210,629.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 282,077 shares of company stock valued at $98,937,467. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of LLY traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $351.62. 20,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,229,768. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $231.87 and a 1-year high of $375.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $334.10 billion, a PE ratio of 52.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $362.85 and a 200 day moving average of $337.78.
Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.86%.
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
