SlateStone Wealth LLC Has $996,000 Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 15.6% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,130,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,926,000 after acquiring an additional 422,355 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,697,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,019,000 after acquiring an additional 98,914 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,089,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,480,000 after acquiring an additional 145,409 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,860,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,621,000 after purchasing an additional 51,546 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,145,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,724,000 after acquiring an additional 40,186 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,139,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,559 shares in the company, valued at $11,139,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,915 shares of company stock worth $13,452,445 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Caterpillar Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $6.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $246.62. 55,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,143,429. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $260.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $238.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.91. The company has a market cap of $128.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.86%.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.