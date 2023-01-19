SlateStone Wealth LLC Increases Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,810 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 0.8% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 360 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total transaction of $1,049,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at $5,683,978.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total transaction of $75,326,444.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 274,138,135 shares in the company, valued at $41,819,772,494.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total value of $1,049,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at $5,683,978.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,822,421. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $140.81. The company had a trading volume of 49,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,260,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.51 and a 200-day moving average of $137.68. The company has a market capitalization of $379.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer set a $165.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.42.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading

