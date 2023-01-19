SlateStone Wealth LLC Invests $1.74 Million in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,435,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 623.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 58,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 50,427 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 28,693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 18.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 160,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,836,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on OXY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.18.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of OXY stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $64.31. The stock had a trading volume of 100,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,324,454. The stock has a market cap of $58.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.77. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $31.37 and a 1 year high of $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.87.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 59.90% and a net margin of 35.11%. Equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.33%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Further Reading

