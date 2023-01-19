SlateStone Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,917 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.4% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Schubert & Co raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,606,142.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,651,811. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock traded down $7.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $472.13. 23,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,138,940. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $489.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $501.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.77.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COST. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $551.68.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

