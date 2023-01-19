SlateStone Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,957 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 348,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,498,000 after purchasing an additional 38,774 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTB has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $255.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.72.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

NYSE MTB traded up $1.47 on Thursday, reaching $147.27. 5,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,655. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $138.43 and a one year high of $193.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.50 by ($0.21). M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.37 EPS. Analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

