SlateStone Wealth LLC Sells 2,645 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

SlateStone Wealth LLC cut its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,645 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 3.7% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $13,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% in the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VYM traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.04. The company had a trading volume of 14,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,341. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.68. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $115.53.

