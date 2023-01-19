SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 97.5% from the December 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 252,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SMCAY traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $23.89. 99,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,030. The firm has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.99. SMC has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $31.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.45.

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers air management system, directional control valves, air cylinders, rotatory actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, fitting and tubing, and modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, as well as vacuum, air preparation, and lubrication equipment.

