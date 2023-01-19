SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 97.5% from the December 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 252,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
SMC Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SMCAY traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $23.89. 99,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,030. The firm has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.99. SMC has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $31.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.45.
SMC Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SMC (SMCAY)
- Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
- Does a Price Cut for Tesla Vehicles Mean the Same for TSLA Stock?
- Microsoft Layoffs Signal Layoffs for Other Tech Companies?
- More Than One Reason To Buy Fastenal, Quickly
- 3 Attractive Defensive Stocks With 3% Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for SMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.