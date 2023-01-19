Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Announces Dividend of $0.13

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1287 per share on Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th.
Snam Price Performance
Snam stock opened at $10.71 on Thursday. Snam has a 1-year low of $7.62 and a 1-year high of $11.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average is $9.59.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Snam from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th.
Snam Company Profile
Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with approximately 32,700 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Snam (SNMRY)
- Procter & Gamble Earnings: A Gamble Worth Taking
- Stocks Slide, Economic Report Paints Gloomy Picture For Economy
- What does Nu Holdings Stock Have To Do With Warren Buffett?
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Snam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.