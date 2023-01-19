Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Short Interest Up 103.4% in December

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, an increase of 103.4% from the December 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

SCGLY stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.23. 38,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,740. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.41. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $8.51.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 7.21%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

SCGLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €42.30 ($45.98) to €40.00 ($43.48) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €34.00 ($36.96) to €37.00 ($40.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Société Générale Société anonyme currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.91.

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking and Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

