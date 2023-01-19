Songbird (SGB) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $114.18 Million

Songbird (SGB) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. In the last week, Songbird has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Songbird token can now be purchased for about $0.0114 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Songbird has a market capitalization of $114.18 million and approximately $888,669.26 worth of Songbird was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Songbird alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.49 or 0.00428632 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,281.72 or 0.30086837 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $162.10 or 0.00776410 BTC.

Songbird Profile

Songbird’s genesis date was September 16th, 2021. Songbird’s total supply is 16,089,041,096 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,988,725,826 tokens. Songbird’s official website is flare.xyz. Songbird’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Songbird is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Songbird is flare.xyz/blog.

Songbird Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Songbird is the Canary network for Flare, it will have two distinct phases. Prior to the launch of Flare, Songbird will be instrumental in the continued testing of the Flare Time Series Oracle, the StateConnector and F-Asset systems and the network architecture. The FTSO and F-Asset protocols will be live on Songbird with F-Assets generated from the underlying tokens. This will improve the security, stability and credibility of the ultimate launch of Flare.Songbird has its own token, Songbird ($SGB), which was distributed once only and in the same ratio to all the same recipients of the FLR distribution.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Songbird directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Songbird should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Songbird using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Songbird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Songbird and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.