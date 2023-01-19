Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Shares Sold by NBW Capital LLC

NBW Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,003 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Sonos worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SONO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sonos by 9.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Sonos by 30.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Sonos by 60.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 152,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 57,289 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sonos by 62.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 25,963 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Sonos by 162.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 325,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,172,000 after acquiring an additional 201,273 shares during the period. 85.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sonos alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SONO shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Sonos to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sonos from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

Sonos Price Performance

SONO stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.09. 4,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,395. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.46 and its 200 day moving average is $17.08. Sonos, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $31.22.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $316.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.51 million. Sonos had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 13.89%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonos Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.