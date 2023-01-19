South Street Advisors LLC Cuts Position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

South Street Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 85,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. South Street Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of XPO worth $3,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XPO. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in XPO by 7,500.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 608 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in XPO by 160.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of XPO by 72.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of XPO in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO alerts:

XPO Stock Performance

XPO traded down $1.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,366. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. XPO, Inc. has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $46.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. XPO had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XPO. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of XPO from $70.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of XPO from $70.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of XPO from $87.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of XPO from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of XPO from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.81.

XPO Profile

(Get Rating)

XPO Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.