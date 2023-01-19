South Street Advisors LLC Has $11.93 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

South Street Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,306 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 2.9% of South Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 205.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 16,351 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 10,994 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,625 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 9,927 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 23,281 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 23,996 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 8,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $4.08 on Thursday, reaching $169.69. The stock had a trading volume of 632,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,789,059. The company has a market capitalization of $422.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $289.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.78.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.80.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $9,905,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,250,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,484,362.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 227,787 shares of company stock worth $36,844,997. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

