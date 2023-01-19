SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF) Short Interest Update

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 220.0% from the December 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA Stock Performance

Shares of SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA stock remained flat at $14.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.65. SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $15.35.

About SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services for personal and corporate customers in Southern and Western Norway. The company offers its products and services in the areas of savings, loans, advice, insurance, and pensions. It also provides foreign exchange, administrative securities, commercial properties, leasing, accounting, estate agency, payroll/HR, and securities trading services, as well as management and securities management services.

