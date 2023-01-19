SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF) Short Interest Update

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 220.0% from the December 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA Stock Performance
Shares of SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA stock remained flat at $14.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.65. SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $15.35.
About SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (SBRKF)
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
- Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
- Does a Price Cut for Tesla Vehicles Mean the Same for TSLA Stock?
- Microsoft Layoffs Signal Layoffs for Other Tech Companies?
- More Than One Reason To Buy Fastenal, Quickly
Receive News & Ratings for SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.