SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is Curran Financial Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Curran Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,392 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 4.6% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $9,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $1.43 on Thursday, hitting $178.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,131,888. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $193.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.23.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

