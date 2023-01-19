SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 296,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,595 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 1.1% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Larson Financial Group LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $7,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.70. 26,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,544,661. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $36.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.98.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.