SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 244,284 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 7,383,702 shares.The stock last traded at $57.79 and had previously closed at $58.09.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.79.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 83.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.