Spectrum Management Group LLC Acquires 17,478 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,478 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 6.2% of Spectrum Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $34,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,396,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 52,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 62,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,346,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 111,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

IVV stock traded down $2.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $390.72. The stock had a trading volume of 31,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,351,275. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $464.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $393.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.63.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

