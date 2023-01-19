Spectrum Management Group LLC Acquires 251 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAYX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Paychex by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Paychex by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,554,000 after acquiring an additional 49,851 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,584,683.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PAYX traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $116.84. 1,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,511,947. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.28 and a 200 day moving average of $120.25. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.66 and a 12-month high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on PAYX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.08.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

