Spectrum Management Group LLC Acquires 2,563 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 52.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,180,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,520 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2,893.1% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,484,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334,916 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,935,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,597,000 after purchasing an additional 842,486 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,297,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,134,000 after purchasing an additional 221,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 29.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 791,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,689,000 after purchasing an additional 182,335 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $28.01. The stock had a trading volume of 916,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,554,476. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a one year low of $26.68 and a one year high of $46.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.12.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $8.398 dividend. This is a boost from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $5.49. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 30.25%.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.