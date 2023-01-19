Spectrum Management Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Spectrum Management Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,786 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 1.5% of Spectrum Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $8,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 34,582,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,473,000 after buying an additional 598,860 shares in the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth $3,281,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after buying an additional 13,110 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 6,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 32.1% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,001,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,584,000 after buying an additional 243,187 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.76. 1,893,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.48. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

